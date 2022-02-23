Zoya Akhtar congratulates brother Farhan Akhtar, sis-in-law Shibani Dandekar on their wedding in sweet post

Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday. Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar has now congratulated the newlywed couple in an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of Farhan and Shibani from the wedding, Zoya wrote, “May You Never Stop Laughing #congratulations #only @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar.”

Shibani commented on the post, “Thank you Zo! mad love for you.” Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor, Sonali Bendre wrote, “Congratulations.” Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “What a lovely pic.”

One fan commented, “Happily ever after.” Another one said, “Couple of the year.” While one wrote, “Gosh his laughter ! Skips a beat every time.” One person wrote, “Happy Times.”

Farhan and Shibani also shared several pictures from the wedding on Instagram. Sharing the first set of photos, Farhan wrote, “Mera gown mera lace (My gown, my lace).” While Shibani shared pictures in which she is seen walking down the aisle, and in another one, dancing with Farhan's father Javed Akhtar. She captioned the photos, "The most magical day of my life! Thank you for everything always @payalsinghal you made it what it was! love you."

On Wednesday, Shibani changed her display name on Instagram, which now reads Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. Her bio reads “Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar.”

The couple tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

Son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage and share two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

