Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar finally share official wedding photos: 'Hey there husband'

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife, actor-singer Shibani Dandekar have shared their first pictures since their wedding on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared posts sharing moments from the wedding.

Sharing a carousel of pics from their wedding day, Farhan wrote: “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

Shibani also posted two separate posts on Instagram, with multiple pictures from the wedding, captioning them, “Mr & Mrs” and “Hey there husband”. The actors' posts received congratulatory messages from both fans and industry colleagues.

The couple got married on Saturday. They tied the knot in Khandala at his parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's home, Sukoon. The wedding was a cosy family affair, which was attended by several of the couple's friends from the industry too. Among the guests at the wedding were Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, actor Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, actor Hrithik Roshan and his family, and actor Amrita Arora among others.

The wedding ceremony took place with Farhan dressed in a black Indo-western attire and Shibani in a red gown with veil. After the wedding, singer Shankar Mahadevan sang Dil Chahta Hai's title song as everyone swayed to the music. Hrithik Roshan also danced with Farhan on their hit song Senorita. As per a report, Farhan's father lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar recited a poem for the couple at the ceremony.

Farhan and Shibani later registered their wedding on Monday and hosted a party for their friends and family at their house in Mumbai later that day. The two even distributed sweets to the paparazzi standing outside their house on Monday, in their first public appearance since the wedding.

Shibani and Farhan met on the sets of the reality TV show I Can Do That in 2015, where Farhan was the host and Shibani one of the contestants. Although they were rumoured to be dating soon after, they did not make their public debut as a couple until 2018, when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception together.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's first wedding pics out, actors exchange vows in presence of friends and family

Earlier reports had claimed that they were planning on having a large-scale wedding for family, friends and colleagues from the film industry in March but later amended their plans given the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON