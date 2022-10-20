Zoya Akhtar shares childhood picture with Farhan, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani; Sonam Kapoor says ‘what a lovely photo’

Director Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture from her childhood on Wednesday. The photo featured lyricist-father Javed Akhtar, actor-brother Farhan Akhtar and actor-mother Honey Irani. Zoya turned 50 on October 14. She has directed films such as Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara among others. Along with her fans, Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan reacted to the family picture. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna shares photo with her ‘real family’, asks fans to watch Goodbye with their families)

Zoya and her family were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Zoya can be seen wearing a frock with short hair. Her mother, Honey wore a saree. Her father Javed wore a shirt in the picture. He can be seen standing in the middle. Farhan placed both his hands under his chin and smiled.

Zoya captioned the picture with a red heart emoji. Actors Sonam Kapoor wrote, “What a lovely picture" and Hrithik Roshan commented, “Tooo sweet (red heart emoji).” Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Adorable (smiling face with heart eye emojis).” Actors Mrunal Thakur, Abhay Deol, Sanjay Kapoor and singer Shibani Dandekar dropped heart emojis on the picture.

Reacting to the picture, one person commented, “Farhan looks more like young Shahid Kapoor.” Another person wrote, “Hope Honey Irani ma'am is healthy and fine, we don't get to see her anywhere.” Other person commented, “This one is simply adorable.” All my favourites in one frame." Many people dropped heart emojis on the picture.

Zoya is the daughter of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. Farhan Akhtar is her brother. He is actor as well as filmmaker, married to Shibani Dandekar.

Zoya made her Bollywood debut as a director with Luck by Chance in 2009. She has curated films like Gully Boy starrer Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh , Dil Dhadakne Do-starrer Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra among others. She has even directed Lust Stories, Made In Heaven and Ghost Stories.

She is preparing for the release of The Archies. It is a live-action musical film adaptation of the comic book of the same name. The film will mark the acting debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in Bollywood.

