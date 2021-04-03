Zuber K Khan: I was shaken when SSR left the world…

Known for films like ‘Lekar Hum Deewana Dil’ and ‘Dosti ke Side Effects’, actor-model Zuber K Khan feels that joining the industry on self-accord is surely challenging.

“When you choose to take up a profession which is not at all supported by your family it actually becomes very difficult and challenging at the same time. One has to prove himself all the more so. I was studying engineering and in my last year I took up modelling to support my dream to join the film industry,” said Zuber who was in UP for a shoot last month.

The suave actor who happens to hail from Bhopal went on to win a modelling contest that made him a name in the fashion world. “Modelling give me strong support and I was a part a number of fashion shows, commercials before my first film break. I joined legendary Habib Tanvir’s theatre group that made me learn so much about this craft.”

Zuber is all upbeat about his upcoming projects slated for 2021. “I have already shot for a few films that are in post-production. I shot for ‘Graveyard’ and ‘Gotakhor’ in Kanpur and Bithoor. So, I was in for playing two very diverse characters. Also I’ll start shooting for ‘Dhananjay’ in Agra next. Then most awaited project for me is ‘Nyaay the Justice’ which is based on late actor and my old friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s life. Makers have decided to release the film on his first death anniversary. I have known him for years and we have gym buddies too. I was shaken when he left the world leaving a void behind,” said ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar ki’ and ‘Manmohini’ actor.