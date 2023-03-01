Zwigato trailer: Kapil Sharma film shows the true, difficult lives of food delivery agents

A second trailer for Nandita Das' Zwigato was released on Wednesday. The film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead. Kapil plays a food delivery agent, who takes up this new job after losing his position as floor incharge at a factory. (Also read: Kapil Sharma shows off his ‘international’ fan following, shares fan moment on Instagram. See pics)

The trailer begins with Kapil trying his hands at the Zwigato app. He delivers food to different people at different places, clicks selfies with them for small extra amount and the race for best rating keeps him on his toes 24x7. His wife, played by Shahana, also starts a new job, something that he doesn't like. Soon, his rating take a nosedive as he struggles to find out the reason behind it. Frustrated, he contacts the management but they couldn't care less.

Watch the trailer here:

Zwigato will make its debut in Indian theatres on March 17. Nandita Das, who earlier directed critically-acclaimed titles Firaaq and Manto, shared the film's release date in a post on Twitter on Friday.

"The most awaited order is finally arriving! Zwigato will release on March 17, 2023 in Cinemas. It is a heartwarming life-like story about a food delivery rider and his family. Thank you @kapilsharmak9 @shahanagoswami & @nairsameer for being fellow riders," the actor-filmmaker tweeted.

Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The movie was also screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

This marks Kapil's first drama after comedy films Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu and Firangi. In an interview with Rediff, Kapil said, “I recently told my wife, if this film doesn't work, I will not lose anything. But if it succeeds and is a hit then I will get a lot from it. People will say 'Kapil ne bahut accha kaam kiya ha’ (Kapil has done good work).' It is important that more and more people watch the film. Comedy shows are my bread and butter. But because of that, I was motivated to look for something else to do. Socha kitchen safe hai. Pange lete hain thode se (I thought the kitchen is safe so let’s experiment a bit). Someone asked weren't you afraid? I said why should I be afraid? Woh dukaan to apni chal hee rahi hai (My shop is running smoothly). I am just adding on to that.”

