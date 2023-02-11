Kapil Sharma shows off his ‘international’ fan following, shares fan moment on Instagram. See pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared his ‘fan moment.’ He enjoys a huge fan following not only in India, but also abroad. He posted pictures with one of his ‘international’ fans , who got selfies clicked with him. He was all smiles as he posed with his fan. Many of his fans went on to do ‘post ka postmortem’ just like the segment on The Kapil Sharma Show on his recent post. (Also read: Kapil Sharma shares solo pics from Himachal Pradesh, fans tease him about wife Ginni Chatrath: 'Biwi se bachne ke liye..)

In the pictures, Kapil sported a cargo print jacket with black pair of pants. He wore funky sunglasses and white sneakers for her day. His fan wore a white shirt with leather jacket and blue jeans. She held her smartphone and clicked selfies with Kapil. Kapil kept a smile on his face and kept his hands inside the jacket's pockets as the two stood on a street in the backdrop of a cafe. His fan flashed a radiant smile.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Come on baby, I have some international fans.” He used ‘Zwigato’ as the hashtag. Actor-model Mahhi Vij commented, “You have fans worldwide my brother (red heart emoji).”

Reacting to the post many fans wrote hilarious messages, one of Kapil's fans asked, “English teacher pe line maar rahe ho kya Kapil Sharma (Are you flirting with English teacher, Kapil Sharma)?” Another fan commented, “Lady se zayda Kapil sir khush ho rhe hai (Kapil looks more happier than the woman).” Other fan wrote, “Ye toh aap hi jaante ho ye mohtarama aapke saath photo le rhi hai ya aap iske saath (Now, you only know whether you are taking pictures with her or she is getting clicked with you).” A fan commented, “You are an international personality.”

Kapil's first single Alone, with Guru Randhawa, got released on Thursday. It starred Yogita Bihani of Vikram Vedha fame. Guru has sung the song along with Kapil. Fans appreciated Kapil's voice.

Kapil will be seen in Zwigato, which is set to release in theatres on March 17. It is directed by Nandita Das, the film is set in Bhubaneswar and follows the journey of a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, last year followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

