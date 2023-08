Mark Margolis, the legendary actor who played Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul has passed away at the age of 83.

The legendary actor who played Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul has passed away at the age of 83.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Margolis' son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis announced that he died Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop