Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis passes away at 83

ByHT News Desk
Aug 04, 2023 10:40 PM IST

Actor Mark Margolis, known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has died at 83.

Mark Margolis, the legendary actor who played Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul has passed away at the age of 83.

Margolis' son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis announced that he died Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness.

