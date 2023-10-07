Castaway Diva: Find out release date, who's starring and more

Castaway Diva is an upcoming Korean drama series, produced by tvN network, starring Park Eun-Bin in the lead role. Just weeks ahead of the premiere, a new poster for the series was released, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. Castaway Diva is sure to win hearts with its inspiring story about a girl with big dreams, who never gives up, come what may. The highly-awaited series will premiere exclusively on Netflix in late October.

When will Castaway Diva premiere?

Only a week ago, Netflix announced on Instagram via its K-content handle that Castaway Diva is all set to release on October 28. The announcement was made along with a teaser trailer for the show with the caption, “Our queen Park Eun-bin returns, this time as an aspiring singer. After being stranded on an island for 15 years, will she be able to pursue her dream of becoming a diva?” Naturally, K-drama fans couldn't hold back, with several of them lauding Park for her choice of films after her groundbreaking performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

What is Castaway Diva about?

Castaway Diva is a romantic comedy series about a girl who aspires to become a famous singer with hopes of being regarded as a K-pop idol one day. The girl, Seo Mok-Ha (Park Eun-Bin) wins a UCC competition and heads on her way to Seoul to take an audition. However, misfortune sets in and Seo gets stuck on a deserted island for 15 years due to an accident. The series depicts how she navigates through life after being rescued and overcomes the difficulties in returning to the music industry, which has now dramatically changed.

Who stars in Castaway Diva?

This Netflix K-drama is star-studded as along with the fan-favourite actress Park, the cast also includes Chae Jong-Hyeop (known for Unlock My Boss), Kim Hyo-Jin (The Taste of Money), Cha Hak-Yeon (Joseon Attorney), and Kim Joo-Hun (Big Mouth).

In addition to the famous faces, the show is curated by Park Hye-Ryun, who is a South Korean screenwriter, known for her works in Pinnochio, Page Turner, Start-Up, and more. Moreover, it is directed by Hotel Del Luna-helmer Oh Choong-Hwan.

The trailer for Castaway Diva is also available on YouTube, uploaded by Netflix's K-content.

