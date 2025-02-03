Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 9-15: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 9-15

Feb. 9: Actor Janet Suzman is 86. Actor-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl is 84. Singer Carole King is 83. Singer Barbara Lewis is 82. Actor Joe Pesci is 82. Author Alice Walker is 81. Actor Mia Farrow is 80. Singer Joe Ely is 78. Actor Judith Light is 76. Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 70. Actor Ed Amatrudo is 69. Jazz saxophonist Steve Wilson is 64. Country singer Travis Tritt is 62. Actor Julie Warner is 60. Actor Sharon Case is 54. Actor Jason George is 53. Actor Amber Valletta is 51. Actor Charlie Day is 49. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 49. Actor A.J. Buckley is 48. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 46. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 44. Actor David Gallagher is 40. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 38. Actor Rose Leslie is 38. Actor Camille Winbush is 35. Actor Jimmy Bennett is 29. Actor Evan Roe is 25.

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 95. Singer Roberta Flack is 88. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 83. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 78. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 74. Actor Kathleen Beller is 69. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 65. Director Alexander Payne is 64. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 64. Actor Laura Dern is 58. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 53. Actor Jason Olive is 53. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 51. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell is 47. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 47. Actor Uzo Aduba is 44. Actor Stephanie Beatriz is 44. Actor Max Brown is 44. Actor Barry Sloane is 44. Singer Eric Dill is 43. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 43. Actor Trevante Rhodes is 35. Actor Emma Roberts is 34. Actor Makenzie Vega is 31. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 28. Actor Yara Shahidi is 25.

Feb. 11: Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 93. Actor Tina Louise is 91. Musician Sergio Mendes is 84. Actor Philip Anglim is 73. Actor Catherine Hickland is 69. Drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters is 69. Actor Carey Lowell is 64. Singer Sheryl Crow is 63. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 56. Actor Damian Lewis is 54. Singer D’Angelo is 51. Actor Brice Beckham is 49. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 48. Singer-actor Brandy is 46. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 45. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 45. Singer Kelly Rowland is 44. Actor Natalie Dormer is 43. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 41. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher is 35. Actor Taylor Lautner is 33.

Feb. 12: Actor Joe Don Baker is 89. Author Judy Blume is 87. Country singer Moe Bandy is 81. Actor Maud Adams is 80. Actor Cliff De Young is 79. Guitarist Steve Hackett is 75. Actor Michael Ironside is 75. Singer Michael McDonald is 73. Actor Joanna Kerns is 72. Actor Zach Grenier is 71. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 69. Actor John Michael Higgins is 62. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 61. Actor Christine Elise is 60. Actor Josh Brolin is 57. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 57. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 55. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 54. Actor Jesse Spencer is 46. Rapper Gucci Mane is 45. Actor Sarah Lancaster is 45. Actor Christina Ricci is 45. Actor Jennifer Stone is 32. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut are 15.

Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 92. Actor Bo Svenson is 84. Actor Stockard Channing is 81. Singer Peter Gabriel is 75. Actor-singer David Naughton is 74. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 69. Actor Matt Salinger is 65. Singer Henry Rollins is 64. Actor Neal McDonough is 59. Singer Freedom Williams is 59. Actor Kelly Hu is 57. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 54. Bassist Todd Harrell is 53. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 52. Singer Feist is 49. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 46. Actor Mena Suvari is 46.

Feb. 14: Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 82. TV personality Pat O’Brien is 77. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 77. Actor Ken Wahl is 68. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 66. Actor Meg Tilly is 65. Singer-music producer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 64. Actor Sakina Jaffrey is 63. Actor Enrico Colantoni is 62. Actor Zach Galligan is 61. Actor Valente Rodriguez is 61. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 59. Actor Simon Pegg is 55. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 53. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 53. Actor Danai Gurira is 47. Actor Matt Barr is 41. Actor Jake Lacy is 39. Actor Tiffany Thornton is 39. Actor Brett Dier is 35. Actor Freddie Highmore is 33.

Feb. 15: Actor Claire Bloom is 94. Songwriter Brian Holland is 84. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 81. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 81. Actor Marisa Berenson is 78. Singer Melissa Manchester is 74. Actor Jane Seymour is 74. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 72. Cartoonist Matt Groening is 71. Model Janice Dickinson is 70. Actor Christopher McDonald is 70. Singer Ali Campbell is 66. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 66. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 65. Actor Steven Michael Quezada is 62. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 61. Actor Michael Easton is 58. Actor Alex Borstein is 54. Actor Renee O’Connor is 54. Actor Sarah Wynter is 52. Actor-director Miranda July is 51. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 49. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 49. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War On Drugs is 46. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 45. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 41. Actor Natalie Morales is 40. Actor Amber Riley is 39. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 30. Actor Zach Gordon is 27.

