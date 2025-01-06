Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 12-18: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 12-18

Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 86. Actor Anthony Andrews is 77. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 73. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 71. Director John Lasseter is 68. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 67. Actor Oliver Platt is 65. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 60. Actor Olivier Martinez is 59. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 58. Model Vendela is 58. Actor Rachael Harris is 57. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine is 55. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 55. Actor Zabryna Guevara is 53. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 52. Singer Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 47. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 45. Singer Amerie is 45. Actor Issa Rae is 40. Singer Zayn is 32. Singer Ella Henderson is 29.

Jan. 13: Actor Charlie Brill is 87. Actor Billy Gray is 87. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 71. Actor Kevin Anderson is 65. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 64. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 64. Country singer Trace Adkins is 63. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 61. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 59. Actor Suzanne Cryer is 58. Actor Traci Bingham is 57. Actor Keith Coogan is 55. Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes is 55. Actor Nicole Eggert is 53. Actor Ross McCall is 49. Actor Michael Pena is 49. Actor Orlando Bloom is 48. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 44. Actor Beau Mirchoff is 36. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 35.

Jan. 14: Musician Clarence Carter is 89. Actor Faye Dunaway is 84. Actor Holland Taylor is 82. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 77. Singer Geoff Tate is 66. Director Steven Soderbergh is 62. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 61. Actor-producer Dan Schneider is 61. Rapper Slick Rick is 60. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 58. Actor Emily Watson is 58. Guitarist Zakk Wylde is 58. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 57. Actor Jason Bateman is 56. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 56. Actor Kevin Durand is 51. Actor Jordan Ladd is 50. Actor Ward Horton is 49. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi is 45. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 43. Actor Zach Gilford is 43. Guitarist Joe Guese of The Click Five is 43. Actor Jake Choi is 40. Singer-actor Grant Gustin is 35. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 32.

Jan. 15: Actor Margaret O’Brien is 87. Actor Andrea Martin is 78. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 68. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 60. Actor James Nesbitt is 60. Actor Chad Lowe is 57. Actor-director Regina King is 54. Actor Dorian Missick is 49. Actor Eddie Cahill is 47. Rapper Pitbull is 44. Actor Victor Rasuk is 40. Actor Jessy Schram is 39. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 37. Singer-actor Dove Cameron is 29.

Jan. 16: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 91. Musician Barbara Lynn is 83. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 82. Country singer Jim Stafford is 81. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 78. Director John Carpenter is 77. Actor-dancer Debbie Allen is 75. Singer Maxine Jones is 66. Singer Sade is 66. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 66. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 63. Actor David Chokachi is 57. Comedian Jonathan Mangum is 54. Actor Richard T. Jones is 53. Actor Josie Davis is 52. Supermodel Kate Moss is 51. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is 45. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 45. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 44. Actor Renee Felice Smith is 40.

Jan. 17: Talk show host Maury Povich is 86. Singer Chris Montez is 83. Actor Joanna David is 78. Actor Jane Elliott is 78. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 77. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 72. Singer Steve Earle is 70. Singer Paul Young is 69. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 68. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 66. Writer-Director Brian Helgeland is 64. Actor Jim Carrey is 63. Actor Denis O’Hare is 63. Actor Joshua Malina is 59. Singer Shabba Ranks is 59. Actor Naveen Andrews is 56. DJ-producer Tiesto is 56. Musician Kid Rock is 54. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 50. Actor-writer Leigh Whannell is 48. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 45. Singer Ray J is 44. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 43. Actor Ryan Gage is 42. DJ Calvin Harris is 41. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 39. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 37. Actor Kelly Marie Tran is 36. Actor Kathrine Herzer is 28.

Jan. 18: Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 84. Comedian-singer Brett Hudson of the Hudson Brothers is 72. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 70. Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 69. Actor Mark Rylance is 65. Actor Alison Arngrim is 63. Actor Jane Horrocks is 61. Comedian Dave Attell is 60. Actor Jesse L. Martin is 56. Rapper DJ Quik is 55. Singer Jonathan Davis of Korn is 54. Singer Christian Burns of BBMak is 51. Actor Derek Richardson is 49. Actor-screenwriter Jason Segel is 45. Singer-actor Samantha Mumba is 42. Actor Ashleigh Murray is 37. Actor Zeeko Zaki is 35. Actor Mateus Ward is 26.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.