Claudine Longet death: All about Spider Sabich’s fatal shooting that ended singer’s career

Claudine Longet, the French-American singer, actress, and former wife of entertainer Andy Williams, has died at the age of 84, reported Deadline. Her death was confirmed by her nephew Bryan Longet, who shared a message on social media describing her as someone whose “light, elegance, talent and kindness will continue to live on through the memories, music, photos and love she leaves behind.”

Born in Paris in 1942, Longet first worked as a dancer with the Folies Bergère revue in Las Vegas.(Wikimedia Commons)

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He added that she was “incredibly special” to the family and said he would always remain her “number one fan.”

No further details surrounding her death were released.

From music and TV fame to Hollywood recognition

Born in Paris in 1942, Longet first worked as a dancer with the Folies Bergère revue in Las Vegas, where she met Andy Williams in 1960. The couple married in 1961 and had three children before divorcing in 1975.

During her marriage, Longet built a career in television and music, appearing in popular 1960s shows such as Hogan’s Heroes, McHale’s Navy, and Love, American Style, while also featuring on Williams’ variety series and Christmas specials.

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{{^usCountry}} As a recording artist, she gained success with albums like Claudine and The Look of Love, known for her soft vocal style and covers of songs by artists including the Beatles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a recording artist, she gained success with albums like Claudine and The Look of Love, known for her soft vocal style and covers of songs by artists including the Beatles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Muldoon cause of death: How did Days of Our Lives actor die at 57? Spider Sabich shooting that changed everything {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Muldoon cause of death: How did Days of Our Lives actor die at 57? Spider Sabich shooting that changed everything {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Longet’s public image dramatically shifted after her relationship with Olympic skier Spider Sabich, whom she met in 1972 during a celebrity ski event. The two later lived together in Aspen, Colorado. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Longet’s public image dramatically shifted after her relationship with Olympic skier Spider Sabich, whom she met in 1972 during a celebrity ski event. The two later lived together in Aspen, Colorado. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On March 21, 1976, Sabich was fatally shot in the bathroom of the chalet they shared. As reported by Deadline, Longet claimed the shooting was accidental, stating that the gun discharged while Sabich was showing her how it worked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 21, 1976, Sabich was fatally shot in the bathroom of the chalet they shared. As reported by Deadline, Longet claimed the shooting was accidental, stating that the gun discharged while Sabich was showing her how it worked. {{/usCountry}}

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Sabich, 31, was struck once in the abdomen and died while being transported to hospital, with Longet by his side.

Reports at the time suggested tensions in the relationship, including claims that Sabich intended to ask her to move out before the incident.

Also Read: Valerie Perrine cause of death: What happened to Superman actor? First details out

Trial, conviction, and controversy

Longet was initially charged with reckless manslaughter and later convicted of criminally negligent homicide in January 1977. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years’ probation, and a $250 fine.

The outcome sparked widespread public criticism and effectively ended her entertainment career.

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During the trial, Andy Williams testified in her defense, supporting her account of an accidental shooting. However, public skepticism remained high, with the case becoming one of the most discussed celebrity legal controversies of the era.

Following the trial, Longet largely withdrew from public life and later married her defense attorney Ronald Austin, spending subsequent years in relative privacy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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