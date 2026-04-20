Patrick Muldoon cause of death: How did Days of Our Lives actor die at 57?

Patrick Muldoon, known for his role on Days of Our Lives and a significant part in the science fiction blockbuster Starship Troopers, has passed away at the age of 57. Patrick Muldoon, star of Days of Our Lives and Starship Troopers, has died at 57 after suffering a heart attack. (X@InMemoriamX)

Muldoon suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning, as per Deadline.

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Who was Patrick Muldoon? Muldoon was born on September 27, 1968, in Los Angeles. He participated in football at USC and was a member of two teams that secured victories in the Rose Bowl.

Although his career has spanned several decades in television and film, Patrick is most recognized for being the original actor to portray Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives.

He played this role from 1992 to 1995, and then again from 2011 to 2012. There were rumors last year about his potential return to the series!

His other notable works include the original Melrose Place, along with appearances on Saved by the Bell and Who’s the Boss?, in addition to films such as Super Troopers, Saving Christmas, and numerous television movies. Later this year, he is scheduled to appear in the film Dirty Hands.

Just last month, Patrick was spotted at the 2026 Saturn Awards.

Those who knew him well have characterized him as “endlessly generous — with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence,” with friends noting that he “loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen.”

They further remarked that he was “stylish, charismatic, and full of life, embracing each day with a vibrant, rock ’n’ roll spirit.”