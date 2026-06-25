Drake posts fun pic with Jessie Reyez after baby momma Sophie Brussaux marries Muay Thai fighter; ‘living best life’

Rapper Drake shared a fun photo with singer Jessie Reyez on his Instagram stories on June 25. This came days after reports broke that Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's child, Adonis, had married Muay Thai fighter Efe Caliskan in a private ceremony in the Toronto area.

Drake posted a series of photos on Instagram stories of which one was with Canadian singer Jessie Reyez.(AP)

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Brussaux, 36, and Caliskan, 26, got married on June 21 in North York, as per reports. It remains unclear if Drake or Adonis were present at the event.

Meanwhile, Reyez is best known for songs like Figures and has collaborated with Drake in the past. Speaking of their work together, the 35-year-old Reyez was all praises for the 39-year-old Iceman artist.

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“I love that guy, man. The city loves that man. The country loves that man,” she said, adding: “As everyone should for everything he’s done for the country, for the city. Yeah, I love him. He’s great,” she had said in 2025 to Rolling Stone.

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{{^usCountry}} Now, the timing of the duo's photo has sparked reactions online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, the timing of the duo's photo has sparked reactions online. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The page shared a screenshot of Drake's Instagram story and noted “Drake and Jessie Reyez in Toronto,” following it with googly eyes. The post has drawn a variety of reactions from fans, and while some have speculated about something brewing between the two – beyond their professional relationship, others have taken it to mean that there might be more collaborations between the artists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The page shared a screenshot of Drake's Instagram story and noted “Drake and Jessie Reyez in Toronto,” following it with googly eyes. The post has drawn a variety of reactions from fans, and while some have speculated about something brewing between the two – beyond their professional relationship, others have taken it to mean that there might be more collaborations between the artists. {{/usCountry}}

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To be sure, neither Drake nor Reyez have expressed any romantic inclination towards each other in the past.

Drake's photo with Jessie Reyez sparks reactions

Several people reacted to the photo of Drake and Reyez together. “Living their best life,” a fan said. Another added “Pray those haters don’t make another album about this one,” referring to rap beefs Drake has gotten into.

Yet another said “They’ll make more beautiful music together,” referring to the past collaborations between the artists who are at the top of their game.

The photo with Reyez was among a series of pictures Drake put up in his Instagram stories. Another photo shows a woman sporting the XO tattoo popularized by rapper The Weeknd. A page on X shared the picture and remarked “Drake posts an image of a woman with The Weeknd’s ‘XO’ tattoo on his IG story”.

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The picture drew several comments, with one quoting The Weeknd and Playboy Carti's song Timeless, and writing “XO tatted all over her body.” Another asked “Will they finally reconcile?,” referring to the years-old beef between Drake and the Blinding Lights performer.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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