Mohanlal in a still from Drishyam 2.
Drishyam 2 trailer: Mohanlal is under the scanner as police reopen murder investigation. Watch

  • The trailer for the Malayalam film Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was unveiled on Saturday. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:13 PM IST

The trailer for the much-awaited Malayalam film Drishyam 2 has dropped online. Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty, who hoodwinked the police in the previous film and covered up a murder. In this film, he comes under the scanner once again, as the police reopen the investigation of Varun’s death.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles. The film, which takes off from where the previous one ended, will revolve around how the lives of Georgekutty and his family have altered after that fateful night.

Mohanlal's character, Georgekutty, has grown leaps and bounds professionally. While in Drishyam, he was running a cable TV service, he is a theatre owner and film producer in the sequel. His family is living a happy life.

However, Georgekutty and his family's lives are disrupted when a new police officer is assigned to the area, and he decides to reopen the murder investigation. As his wife and two daughters are scared out of their wits, Georgekutty will go to any extent to protect them.


“Critics, fans and the audience showered us with tremendous love and appreciation seven years ago. We didn’t expect the film to receive such a phenomenal response and garner cult status. With Drishyam 2, we aim to take this legacy forward and accomplish a new cinematic milestone. Drishyam 2 isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost,” Mohanlal said in a statement.

“Over the last few years, viewers have written in to us with so many theories. I am happy to say that we will now finally dispel all theories and answer all questions with the sequel,” he added.

Jeethu said that fans have been eagerly waiting for Drishyam 2. “Wherever I went I would be asked whether we would be coming back with a sequel. I am thankful to Lalettan for his faith in me and for his support to make my vision a reality. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions,” he said.

Drishyam 2 has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.

