'Fallout' first look unveiled, series to stream from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming web series 'Fallout' on Wednesday unveiled the first look images from the show.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared a string of pictures which they captioned, "Completed: First Look at @falloutonprime."

'Fallout' will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 12, 2024.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind -- and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight) and Aaron Moten (Emancipation).

The series cast includes Moises Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Ella Purnell will be seen playing the role of Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones.

Aaron Moten will be seen playing Maximus, a young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood's mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland--and will do anything to further their goals.

Walton Goggins, on the other hand, plays The Ghoul, survives the wasteland as a Bounty Hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

Kyle MacLaughlin plays Overseer Hank, the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy's father. He is eager to change the world for the better. (ANI)