For my daughter, the world is just four people and a dog, says Kalki

The actor is stationed in Mumbai with Guy, her teenage brother, their house help and their dog

entertainment Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:09 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin (Photo: Saurabh Muley)
         

New mum Kalki Koechlin has been taking care of her two-month-old baby girl, Sappho, with her partner, Guy Hershberg, at home. “I am lucky to have a distraction in the form of Sappho. I am breast feeding exclusively, so I am with her full-time,” she says.

Stationed in Mumbai with Guy, her teenage brother, their house help and their dog, “who is happy” to have them around, the actor remarks, “Sappho probably thinks that the whole world consists of just four people and a dog (laughs). I am thankful for this time because if I wasn’t in a lockdown, I would either be working and with a feeling of FOMO.”

Koechlin also admits that she is lucky to have her house help’s support. The couple has stocked up on supplies and is trying to step out as less as possible. She adds, “We step out once in 10 days. Thankfully, stores are right under our building and my neighbour has been a huge help as they shop for us. I hope we will be more appreciative of quality time with our loved ones.”

The pandemic has taken the world by storm and Koechlin hopes it teaches people to appreciate the little things in life. She is also glad to see people helping and supporting the ones who are not as fortunate.missing out on time with Sappho or would be at home.

‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
