For my daughter, the world is just four people and a dog, says Kalki

entertainment

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:09 IST

New mum Kalki Koechlin has been taking care of her two-month-old baby girl, Sappho, with her partner, Guy Hershberg, at home. “I am lucky to have a distraction in the form of Sappho. I am breast feeding exclusively, so I am with her full-time,” she says.

Stationed in Mumbai with Guy, her teenage brother, their house help and their dog, “who is happy” to have them around, the actor remarks, “Sappho probably thinks that the whole world consists of just four people and a dog (laughs). I am thankful for this time because if I wasn’t in a lockdown, I would either be working and with a feeling of FOMO.”

Koechlin also admits that she is lucky to have her house help’s support. The couple has stocked up on supplies and is trying to step out as less as possible. She adds, “We step out once in 10 days. Thankfully, stores are right under our building and my neighbour has been a huge help as they shop for us. I hope we will be more appreciative of quality time with our loved ones.”

The pandemic has taken the world by storm and Koechlin hopes it teaches people to appreciate the little things in life. She is also glad to see people helping and supporting the ones who are not as fortunate.missing out on time with Sappho or would be at home.