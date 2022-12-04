Hansal Mehta says ‘all iz well’ in Bollywood after release of Drishyam 2, Freddy, An Action Hero

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta feels Bollywood is doing well after the release of latest films. While many Hindi films have not worked at the box office, many upcoming ones are directly releasing on OTT platforms. Amid this, the Scam 1992 director said that all films are being appreciated by viewers irrespective of their performance. Also read: Hansal Mehta says anti-Bollywood sentiment 'disturbing to say the least'

Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Our industry is having a great time at the movies - #MonicaOMyDarling #Drishyam2 #Uunchai #Bhediya #Freddy #AnActionHero and #Qala. Some hits, some misses but all appreciated films, made with passion and telling all those doomsayers that ALL IZ WELL!”

Hansal mehta on Twitter.

Responding to Hansal, a user commented, “Bollywood is the biggest oldest and one of the richest cinema in the world. All the south industry combined is not even 25% of Bollywood. Only Hollywood is ahead of Bollywood, which I think will change after 50 years.” “Bollywood is healing, ” added another one.

Several Hindi films, this year, have failed to bring the audience to the theaters. While some met with boycott calls, others simply underperformed. In the latest, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is inching close to ₹200 crore club. While Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai had a lukewarm reception, Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya managed to show improvement at the ticket window after a slow start of ₹42 crore in its first week.

On the other hand, Babil Khan's debut film Qala and Monica O My Darling starring Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Aapte received landed on Netflix with positive reviews. Ayushmann Khurrana's just released film, An Action Hero is improving its business at the box office amid good reviews.

Previously, Hansal Mehta has reacted to the anti-Bollywood sentiment and said 'it is disturbing to say the least'. He told Indian Express, "The kind of stuff that is written on social media, some of it even surreptitiously and otherwise, with the endorsement of some of our own colleagues. It is disturbing but I do also feel that a lot of it is also social media, very manufactured. What is happening in this diversion, this madness, our fear is getting the better of us in being able to tell our stories the way we want to, in making the films the way we want to. It is a transitory phase; we will emerge out of it. It is a resilient industry."

Hansal Mehta's next untitled film is with Kareena Kapoor.

