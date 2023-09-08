$107 million sale: George Clooney puts huge price tag on his Lake Como villa in Italy

Hollywood star George Clooney has put his famous Lake Como bachelor villa in Northern Italy for sale at a whopping $107 million, according to a report by Page Six. As per the report, the listing has been made very quietly without advertisments. And Clooney is looking for prospective buyers with high net worth.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney(left)(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s very quiet. No advertising. No press — just high net worth [prospective buyers],” sources told Page Six.

Clooney reportedly bought the villa in 2002 for $10 million from the Heinz family. So if the 62-year-old manages to sell it for the desired price, he is set to make a huge profit.

In July this year, Clooney spent quality time with his wife, Amal Clooney at the property. The couple had date nights at several restaurants in the area.

ALSO READ| ‘The Crown’: Netflix teases final season will depict a Royal Wedding from 2005

Interestingly, reports of the villa being up for sale have been published in the past years as well. In 2010, reports were published about Clooney contemplating the sale of the villa after being fed up of paparazzi attention in the area. Similar rumours of sale were made in 2015.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“George loves the area and the people who live there, but is conscious of the attention he gets when he is in town. He has received a huge offer for the villa, which he is considering, and he would buy another, less accessible property in another area of Italy,” a source had told Page Six in 2015.