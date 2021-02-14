Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / 5 years of Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response
hollywood

5 years of Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response

Ryan Reynolds shared two letters typed on paper: one from a fan named Hunter and one of his reply to him, dated March 2016.
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds celebrated the fifth anniversary of his superhero franchise Deadpool by sharing a "lost" fan letter. The 44-year-old actor, who plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero, shared the letter dated March 10, 2016, penned by a fan named Hunter.

"Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly," Reynolds' wrote alongside photos of two letters typed on paper: one from Hunter and a reply from him, also dated March 2016.

In the letter, addressed to "Dear Mr. Deadpool", Hunter asks for advice on being “more bada** like you." In his response, Reynolds said "Commit to one thing. For me, it’s acting." The Canadian actor added that “acting and I are like Tom Brady and New England: together forever.”

The first Deadpool movie, produced by 20th Century Fox, came out in 2016. The film was a huge success and was followed a sequel in 2018.

Deadpool was one of the few Marvel comic characters not owned by Disney, but after Fox's merger with the industry giant, it has become a Marvel Studios property.

A third Deadpool movie is in the works with Emmy winning duo Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux attached to write the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deadpool ryan reynolds deadpool ryan reynolds

Related Stories

bollywood

Anushka Sharma shares ‘posed sunset photo’ with Virat Kohli: ‘My valentine every day forever and beyond’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:28 PM IST
bollywood

Valentine's Day: Varun Dhawan shares throwback pic with Natasha, Rohanpreet gets 'Nehu's man' tattooed on arm

UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:26 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP