Actor Awards 2026 full list of winners: Sinners pips One Battle After Another, Michael B Jordan wins in night of upsets

The Actor Awards 2026, considered the final ‘big awards’ in Hollywood in the run-up to the Oscars, were held on Sunday in Los Angeles. Presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the awards were previously known as the SAG Awards, and are considered the true precursor to the Academy Awards. Actor Awards 2026: Michael B Jordan won the top prize for Sinners.

Actor Awards 2026 given out The ceremony honours the best performances in film and television, and is voted upon by the members of SAG-AFTRA, comprising thousands of working actors in Hollywood. Actors make up the largest slice of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (who vote for the Oscars), and their choices at the Actor Awards often align.

The show, which was streamed live on Netflix, saw Ryan Coogler's horror film Sinners spring a surprise, taking home two big wins, both considered upsets. The film won the Best Ensemble Cast and saw Michael B Jordan winning Best Actor in a Leading Role. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another was favoured to win Best Ensemble Cast while Timothee Chalamet was the odds-on favourite to win Best Actor. The two upsets have shaken things up in the run up to the Oscars.

Jessie Buckley took home the other top acting honour for films, while Noah Wyle and Kerri Russell won the awards for television. The late Catherine O'Hara also won Best Actress in a Comedy Series posthumously.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Movies Cast: Sinners

Male actor in a leading role: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Female actor in a leading role: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Female actor in a supporting role: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Male actor in a supporting role: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stunt ensemble: Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Television Drama ensemble: The Pitt

Comedy ensemble: The Studio

Female actor in a drama series: Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Male actor in a drama series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Female actor in a comedy series: Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Male actor in a comedy series: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie: Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stunt Ensemble: The Last Of Us