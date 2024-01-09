Adam Driver reveals his future in Star Wars franchise is nonexistent: ‘I’m not doing anymore'

Adam Driver has revealed that he is not coming back to the Star Wars franchise to reprise his role as Kylo Ren. In a new interview with the SmartLess podcast, the actor cleared the air about his character reappearing in the next films of the franchise and said he is not doing any films with them. (Also read: Check out potential changes to take the prequel trilogy in Star Wars to new heights) Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars franchise.

What Adam said

During his appearance on the SmartLess podcast, when Adam was asked about a potential return to the Star Wars franchise, the actor had a clear response. He said, "They’re doing stuff, but not with me. I’m not doing any more. When the host asked “You’re done because the character’s done?” he replied with a yes.

About the next Star Wars film

For the unversed, Daisy Ridley is set to return to the Star Wars franchise as Rey in a new film following the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. It will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). The film makes Obaid-Chinoy the first woman and first person of colour to direct a Star Wars feature film.

Adam on his character arc in the Star Wars franchise

Adam had talked about his character Kylo Ren last month on The Rich Eisen Show. He said that his character's arc altered from the original plan over the course of his three films which were The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019). "This character was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies, he would be the most committed to the dark side... The last one, it changed into being, you know, about them and the dyad, and things like that. And evolving into Ben Solo. That was never a part of it. He was Ben Solo from the beginning, but there was never a version where we’d see Ben Solo when I first signed up for it," he said.

