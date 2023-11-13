Adam Driver shuts down audience question on ‘cheesy’ crash scenes in Ferrari: ‘F*** you, I don’t know'

Adam Driver is in no mood to entertain insipid questions at screenings. A video of the actor responding to a question from the audience member at the Ferrari screening at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival, when asked about his response to the 'cheesy' car crash scene, is now going viral. (Also read: Ferrari trailer: Adam Driver transforms into motor legend Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's promising new film. Watch)

Adam's response

Adam Driver in Ferrari.

In the video, Adam is seen reacting to a post-screening question asked by one of the audience members, which goes like, “What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?” To this, Adam immediately replied back, “F**k you, I don’t know? Next question.”

Fans reacted to Adam's unexpected response in the comments. One said, "need actors and directors to always have this energy for dumb Q & A questions!" Another said, "This should be the de facto response to terrible audience questions at Q&As." A comment read, "Honestly big Ridley Scott energy? Maybe he rubbed off on Adam while making those 2 movies."

More details

The actor was present at the film festival to accept the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor, as well as to present his film Ferrari, which also plays at the main competition section of the festival. Ferrari had its World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. Directed by Michael Mann, the film stars Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley besides Adam who plays the lead as motor legend Enzo Ferrari. It chronicles the life of the iconic sports-car magnate during the time the company was about to enter a 100-mile, open-road sport race known as the Mille Miglia.

The film is written by Troy Kennedy Martin. It also stars Patrick Dempsey as driver Piero Taruffi, Jack O’Connell as driver Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian and Gabriel Leone as Fon de Portago. Ferrari will be released in theatres on December 25 this year.

