After Tobey Maguire in No Way Home, Kirsten Dunst says her Spider-Man character Mary Jane's MCU debut 'could happen'

While the leading men from all three Spider-Man movie series teamed up in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the leading ladies - with the exception of Zendaya - were absent. The film saw various versions of Spider-Man from across the multiverse meet face to face and battle the bad guys. But the story was structured in a way that the women characters from those films did not cross over. However, in a recent interview, Kirsten Dunst - who played the female lead in the first three Spider-Man films - has hinted that there is still a chance she may feature in the MCU. (Also read: Andrew Garfield has no plans to play Spider-Man again but nobody believes him: 'Everyone’s going to call me a liar')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kirsten featured as Peter Parker's love interest Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films from 2002-2007, in which Tobey Maguire played the lead. Given that the female lead character in Andrew Garfield's the Amazing Spider-Man series (Gwen Stacy played by Emma Stone) died, many fans were hoping to see Mary Jane in the MCU.

Speaking to Deadline recently, Kirsten spoke about this. "There's still time. I mean, listen, no one's asked me about anything but I do think that... I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn't... I feel like that could happen," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tobey and Andrew both returned to play their versions of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as did several villains from the two series of films. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing in excess of $1.7 billion at the box office.

Kirsten was last seen on screen in last year's critically-acclaimed film The Power of the Dog. The actor has earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for her performance in the film. She also earned Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globe Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON