Andrew Garfield has no plans to play Spider-Man again but nobody believes him: 'Everyone’s going to call me a liar'

After a seven-year break, Andrew Garfield returned to play Spider-Man in last year's Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor had earlier portrayed the popular hero in two films of the Amazing Spider-Man series from 2012-14. Prior to No Way Home's release, there were leaks and rumours pointing out at Andrew's return. But the actor kept denying it for two years. In a recent interview, Andrew addressed how that has affected his credibility. (Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home actors recreate viral superhero related meme)

Following the success of No Way Home, fans have campaigned for the shelved The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to be revived with Andrew in the lead. The actor recently said that might be happening but added that nobody would believe whatever he says.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, Andrew was asked if he was playing Spider-Man again. The actor laughed and said, "No plans. That's the truth." But as the interviewer didn't seem to be convinced, Andrew flustered and conceded that he is not very trustworthy given his track record. "Everyone’s going to call me a liar for the rest of my life. I am the boy who cried wolf now," he added.

Andrew was nominated for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards 2022 for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom! However, he lost to Will Smith for King . He is also nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for the same film.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Andrew had said that his fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland congratulated him for the nomination. “Yeah I have! I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet. The Spider brothers are in action today and they’ve been very, very supportive. It’s very lovely,” he said.

