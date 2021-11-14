Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kirsten Dunst says she's open to returning as Mary Jane 'with little Spidey babies'

While speculations are high that Tobey Maguire could return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kirsten Dunst has said that she would be open to returning as Mary Jane Watson in the new Spider-Man universe.

The actor played Peter Parker/Spider-Man's love interest Mary Jane in three Spider-Man movies - Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Speaking with Variety, Kirsten Dunst said, “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun. I would never say no to something like that.” She then joked, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

While she's open to returning, Kirsten had previously clarified that she will not be seen in the upcoming Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland as the superhero. Speaking with Total Film, as reported by The Direct, the actor said, “I'm not in that movie, no [laughs]. I know there's rumors, right?... No, I'm the only one [not in it]. 'Can't put an old girl in there!”

On the other hand, her co-star Tobey Maguire is yet to react to the claims. Rumours of his appearance in the movie have been fuelled after a picture, reportedly from Spider-Man: No Way Home, was leaked online and it featured Tobey in his superhero suit. The film is also believed to feature the Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield.

Meanwhile, Kirsten spoke about the first Spider-Man with The Independent UK earlier this week and said, “The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme. I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man.’ But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME.”

