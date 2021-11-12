Andrew Garfield breaks silence after that Spider-Man: No Way Home leak. Here's what he said

Days after pictures from Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked online, featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire in one frame, Andrew hyped the upcoming Marvel-Sony film in a recent interview. Although he continues to maintain that he isn't a part of the film, he was all praises for Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige.

Andrew Garfield essayed the role of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which released in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The actor is rumoured to reprise his role as the Marvel superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking with Extra TV, Andrew was asked to either blink if he's a part of the movie or nod if he isn't. The actor refrained from doing both but hyped the Tom Holland film.

“I really love what that whole team have done with the character. Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character,” he said.

“I will say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third instalment,” he added before joking, “I blinked a little bit, but it was totally accidental. I take no ownership over it!”

In the pictures that surfaced on the internet earlier this week, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were seen wearing their respective Spider-Man suits and were seen bruised, possibly after a fight scene. Another picture that leaked from the film revealed Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan and Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) seated at a dining table with Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil in the hit Netflix series.

Also read: Shang-Chi star Simu Liu trolls Spider-Man No Way Home leak with new tweet: ‘If you look closely...'

Ahead of the leak, Marvel head Kevin Feige had warned fans against getting their hopes up with regard to the trio coming together. Speaking with Empire magazine, as reported by Comicbook.com, Kevin said, “Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don't get.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on December 17. The film also stars Zendaya.