Shang-Chi star Simu Liu trolls Spider-Man No Way Home leak with new tweet: ‘If you look closely...'

Much like almost every Marvel fan, actor Simu Liu could not ignore that Spider-Man: No Way Home leak either. He took to Twitter to promote his own Marvel movie--Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings--while also taking a dig at the leak.

Sharing a picture of himself with co-star Awkwafina from the movie, he wrote, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ Friday! Check out this exclusive screenshot. If you look reaallllly closely you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ Friday!



Check out this exclusive screenshot. If you look reaallllly closely you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it. pic.twitter.com/w8OjKGPdgC — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 10, 2021

In the leaked Spider-Man pictures, the previous two Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were seen in the same frame as Tom Holland, who plays the latest version of the superhero. The three actors will reportedly come together for the movie as Peter Parker takes a dive into the multiverse with Dr Strange.

The pictures came with a watermark of talk show host John Campea. He later shared a video on his YouTube channel about the whole episode and how even Marvel Studios called him up to ask him about it.

“This was not a PR stunt...A studio rep has talked to me and asked me to reveal who sent them to me. And while I'm not happy about what has transpired, I'm not giving up the person that sent it to me. I may not be happy about it but I'm not gonna give up the source. You guys know that I get a bunch of stuff and pictures sent to me all the time,” he said in the video.

“Last night, I get an email from somebody sending me pictures that say, 'Oh this is from Spider-Man: No Way Home'. And they are never real... Somebody sends it to me and I look at the pictures with three Spider-Men in it and I say, ‘Well this is clearly photoshopped’...The person who sent it to me said, 'Don't mention it was me' so I pop it on my Twitter and I put my watermark on it...By the way, there were more pictures, I want to say four,” he added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Marissa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Zendaya and others. Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus.