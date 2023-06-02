AI imagines Scarlett, Emilia Clarke and other Hollywood actresses on ‘spiritual journey through India’. See pics

Another day, another reason to be impressed/scared by artificial intelligence. In yet another absolutely random prompt, a person got AI software Midjourney to create pictures of Hollywood actresses ‘finding themselves’ in India. The photos included AI-imagine versions of Scarlett Johansson, Emilia Clarke, Natalie Portman, Zendaya, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson. (Also read: AI imagines Shah Rukh Khan as Rambo, Ajay Devgn as Maximus and Anupam Kher as Yoda. See pics)

The photos and reactions to them

Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, Emilia Clarke might look something like this if their ever came looking for inner peace to India.

The AI-generated photos show the actresses in mostly saffron sarees, wearing bindis, desi bangles, earrings and rudraksha beads around their necks. A few even wore veils over their heads as scenes behind them showed monks and regular people walking around temples. The women all look happy and beautiful like their real selves.

Sharing the images, the original poster wrote on Instagram, “In a captivating scenario, imagine a Hollywood female actress, known for her glamorous appearances on the silver screen, deciding to embark on a spiritual journey in India. She embraces the path of an Indian monk and finds herself walking the ancient streets of Varanasi, a city renowned for its profound spirituality and religious significance.”

Reacting to the photos, a fan said, “Superb. Loved this series.” Another wrote, “Black widow kitni mast lag rahi hai bahi (Black Widow looks too good).” “Once again...marvellous...so beautifully done work,” commented another.

Actors' connection to India

Angelina talked about India in an interview with HT City in 2021. She said, “I don’t know if it’s the density of the population [or something else], but there is this [feeling of[ humanity which is very present (in India). Because of the nature of (the country), be it on the trains or in the streets, you feel right [when you are] together.” She visited India for the first time in 2006 to shoot her film, A Mighty Heart, and indulged in some touristy activities including a ride in an auto-rickshaw. She also met refugees from Afghanistan and Burma during her time in the country.

In 2019, Emilia visited India with her Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie. “NAMASKAR India,” she wrote in her Instagram post about the India trip. “This is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true.”

Zendaya was recently in India for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. She joined the event with her boyfriend Tom Holland and wore a saree-inspired outfit to the do.

What is Midjourney

As per the Midjourney website, “Midjourney is an independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species. We are a small self-funded team focused on design, human infrastructure, and AI. We have 11 full-time staff and an incredible set of advisors.”

Lately, people from across the world have been using it to come up with interesting pictures depending on the prompts they feed them. Recently, someone imagined Bollywood stars as elderly men.

