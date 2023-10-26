Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah refute split rumours by stepping out for a date in Los Angeles

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 26, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, were spotted for a date in Los Angeles days after she was seen with Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg.

Veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino hasn't broken up with Noor Alfallah, his 29-year-old girlfriend yet. As reported by The Mirror, he was spotted with Noor as they stepped out for a date in Los Angeles on Tuesday. This happened days after rumours of their split. (Also Read: Al Pacino spotted with Noor Alfallah as he teams up for Bad Bunny's music video)

Al, Noor out on a date

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino have a 54-year age difference

The report shows a picture of Al and Noor twinning in black as they're spotted outside Pace Italian restaurant. While he's seen wearing a overcoat, paring it with sunglasses, Noor is spotted in a leather jacket and seems to have spotted the camera clicking the couple.

Noor's date with Alexander

A couple of weeks ago, Noor was spotted on a lunch date with businessman and socialite Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg. He's the Chief Investment Officer of Ranger Global Advisors. Their outing sparked rumours of Noor's split with Al Pacino.

Noor and Al had a baby

Noor and Al had a baby boy back in June. Initially, there were rumours that Al wanted a pre-natal DNA test. She reportedly informed him about her pregnancy 11 weeks into it because the actor didn't want to have any more kids. The certificate of the newborn baby reveals he's named Roman Alfallah Pacino.

Al already has a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant and 18-year-old twins with Beverly D’Angelo. Al and Beverly broke up in 2004. After Noor gave birth to his baby, Al was spotted with Beverly and their two children, 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, for a weekend outing in Los Angeles.

Al and Noor started dating during the COVID-19 lockdown. They were first spotted out on a date in Venice, California in April last year, days before Noor shared a picture of her and Al on her Instagram handle. She's previously dated Mick Jagger, 78, and Nicolas Berggruen, 60.

Al will be next seen in Johnny Depp's directorial Modi.

