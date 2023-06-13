Al Pacino spotted with ex Beverly D’Angelo amid girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy

Al Pacino, who is set to become a father with the pregnancy of his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, was recently seen with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo. The duo was seen hanging out during the Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. (Also read: Amy Schumer reacts to Robert De Niro and Al Pacino becoming fathers recently: ‘If it was Jane Fonda…’)

Noor's pregnancy reports

Al Pacino was seen with ex Beverly D'Angelo in Los Angeles.

Al Pacino had addressed the pregnancy reports of Noor for the first time a week ago, when he said in a video message that he feels really special about it. Earlier it was reported that the Godfather actor was so surprised at Noor’s pregnancy news that he even ‘demanded a pre-natal DNA test’. Noor reportedly didn’t even inform Al Pacino that she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks, as she knew Al didn’t want to have more kids. The report also said that Al Pacino's kids were very upset with the news.

Al spotted with ex Beverly

Amid the media attention surrounding Noor's pregnancy, a new report by Page Six spotted Al Pacino spending time with ex Beverly and their two children, 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, for a weekend outing in Los Angeles. The exes were photographed together having a serious conversation, according to reports. Al was spotted in an all-black ensemble, while Beverly chose a black and white striped tee paired with black pants. Another picture showed Al and Beverly talking in the parking lot of an escape room.

Al and Beverly split in 2004 and have since remained friends. Meanwhile, Al started dating Noor since the COVID-19 pandemic, and sparked rumours when they were seen in public in April 2022. Noor had shared a photo of her along with Al Pacino on her Instagram in April. They were seen at the Gagosian art gallery in New York City where she was present for her friend’s exhibition.

Recently, a source spilled details to Page Six about Al and Noor's relationship, and said, "Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.” Noor was previously linked to Mick Jagger and Nicolas Berggruen.

