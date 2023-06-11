Amy Schumer reacts to Robert De Niro and Al Pacino becoming fathers recently: ‘If it was Jane Fonda…’

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino embracing fatherhood

Both Al Pacino and Robert De Niro recently made headlines after they became fathers. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Al Pacino, 83, is expecting his first child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Last month, Robert De Niro, 79, had confirmed that he welcomed a child with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45.

Amy Schumer's reaction

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when Amy was asked what was her reaction to the two veteran stars expanding their families, the actor said, "Everyone is like, ‘Congrats!’ If it was Jane Fonda, people would call the police. It is weird. It doesn’t make me comfortable.”

Robert De Niro on Al becoming a dad

Recently, Robert De Niro reacted to the news of Al becoming a father and congratulated him. Al has three children, Julie Marie (born in 1989), Anton James and Olivia Rose (twins born in 2001). Julie is his daughter with acting coach Jan Tarrant. The actor shares his twins, son Anton and daughter Olivia, with actor Beverly D'Angelo. He was never been married.

Al Pacino reaction

A new report had also added that Al Pacino was so surprised at Noor’s pregnancy news that he even ‘demanded a pre-natal DNA test’. Talking about the pregnancy, Al has said in a video, obtained by Daily Mail, "It’s very special... It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Robert on becoming a dad

Meanwhile, Robert De Niro, who started dating Chen, 45, in 2021, reacted to the news of welcoming his seventh child and said, “It feels great. I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual.”

Robert De Niro has a son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He had previously adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena, 51, from a previous relationship. In 1995, the Academy Award winner had welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, with Toukie Smith. He also has son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON