Al Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah ‘is a good girl with an old soul’, claims source

Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting their first child together. Noor Alfallah is currently eight months pregnant with The Godfather actor's fourth child. The pair have been romantically linked since April 2022, and now sources have shed light on Noor, who is said to have a fondness for older men. (Also read: Who is Noor Alfallah? Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend who previously dated Mick Jagger) Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Al Pacino has a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant and 18-year-old twins with star Beverly D’Angelo. Meanwhile, Noor has been previously linked to Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen, 61 in the past. Although she was also linked with filmmaker Clint Eastwood, 91. She dismissed it saying he is just a family friend.

Source details Noor's personality

Now according to a report by Page Six, a source has revealed details about Noor Alfallah and said, "She is a good girl with an old soul, but she has a spirit that is very youthful. She is fun. A guy in his 70s or 80s would feel young around her. She has a generosity of spirit.”

Talking about her relationship with Mike Jagger, with whom she met at a party at producer Brett Ratner’s Beverly Hills home, the source also added, “She is very positive and not an opportunist. She loves old people and these guys are fascinating. She became best friends with Ratner’s grandmother. When his grandmother needed cataract surgery, Noor got up at 5 am to go with his grandma and him.”

Noor and Al Pacino's relationship

Noor Alfallah had shared a photo of her along with Al Pacino on her Instagram in April. The pair were seen at the Gagosian art gallery in New York City where she was present for her friend’s exhibition. Al Pacino was previously linked to Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 40, with whom he split in early 2020. He was never been married.

Al Pacino will be next seen in a film by David Mamet named Assassination. Also starring actors Viggo Mortensen and John Travolta, Assassination is a film about the murder of former US president John F Kennedy. The film also stars Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Courtney Love.

