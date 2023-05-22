New parents Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen attend Cannes party together. See pics

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen attended the Vanity Fair x Prada party at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Saturday evening. The actor was at the festival for his film Killers of the Flower Moon. (Also read: Who is Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, and mother of his 7th child?) Robert de Niro at the photocall for Killers of the Flower Moon at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)(AFP)

According to a report by People Magazine, Robert donned a classic black suit whereas Chen donned an all-black ensemble consisting of a zip jacket and a black shirt underneath for the party. The couple recently welcomed their child, a daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Earlier on Saturday, the veteran actor was present for the premiere of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon which received a nine-minute-long standing ovation. The crime drama also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons. Robert and Leonardo are working together again after 30 years; they were last seen in This Boy's Life in 1993.

On May 11, the actor had revealed to CBS Mornings' Gayle King that he and Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. As Gayle shared the first photo of Gia, she said, "She weighed eight pounds, six ounces, when she was born on April 6. How cute is this baby? Robert De Niro and his partner, that's Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl."

The couple has been private about their relationship before announcing Gia's birth to the world. They have been spotted together publicly many times. He was first photographed with Tiffany in August 2021 when the couple was on a vacation in the South of France. Robert divorced his wife Grace Hightower in 2018. They were together for more than 20 years.

The actor has six other children from previous relationships. He and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. As per People Magazine, he also shares son Elliot, 24, and a daughter Helen, 11, with Grace.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in theatres in October 2023 for a short period and will be streaming on Apple TV afterwards. The veteran actor's next film About My Father will be released in theatres on May 26.

(With inputs from ANI)

