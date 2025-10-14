Alec Baldwin reveals he and brother Stephen crashed wife Hilaria's car into tree: ‘I swerved…’

Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin are safe after being involved in a serious car crash in New York state on Monday. The 67-year-old actor revealed the details on Instagram, saying the accident happened while the brothers were driving home from a Hamptons Film Festival event in Hilaria Baldwin’s white Range Rover. Alec Baldwin gives update after crashing Hilaria’s car into a tree with brother Stephen(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A scary moment after the film festival

In an Instagram post shared on October 14, 2025, Alec Baldwin explained that the crash occurred when a “garbage truck the size of a whale” suddenly pulled out in front of them. “To avoid hitting it, I swerved and crashed straight into a tree,” he said in the video. “I hit a big, fat tree and crushed my wife’s car — but we’re both fine.”

The actor went on to thank the East Hampton Police Department for their quick response. He assured fans that neither he nor Stephen sustained injuries, adding, “It could have been much worse.”

The news was later verified to Entertainment Weekly by Stephen Baldwin's representative, who said, “He is doing fine and grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern and can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well.”

Proud of Hilaria despite the mishap

Even amid everything going on, Alec found time to praise his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, for her recent performances on Dancing With the Stars. “My wife’s car is pretty smashed up,” he admitted, “but I’m still so proud of her and love her more than anything.”

Hilaria recently competed in Season 34 of DWTS before being eliminated. Alec even made a surprise appearance during rehearsals, jokingly asking to “cut in” — not to dance with Hilaria, but with her professional partner, Gleb Savchenko.

For now, Alec shared that he is just thankful everyone walked away without any injuries. The actor joked that while the Range Rover took the hit, it was a small price to pay to keep everyone safe. “We’re fine,” he reassured fans. “Just one hell of a day.”

FAQs:

Was Alec Baldwin injured in the crash?

No, Alec Baldwin confirmed that neither he nor his brother Stephen was injured in the accident.

What caused the car crash?

Alec said he swerved to avoid a “garbage truck the size of a whale,” which caused him to lose control and hit a tree.

Whose car was Alec driving during the crash?

He was driving his wife, Hilaria Baldwin’s white Range Rover, at the time of the incident.