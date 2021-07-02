Amber Heard secretly welcomes daughter Oonagh, shares photo: ‘I wanted to do it on my own terms’

Actor Amber Heard secretly welcomed a baby girl on April 8. She shared the news on her social media accounts, along with a photo of the baby lying in her arms, and revealed that she named her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.

Taking to Instagram, Amber Heard talked about having Oonagh as a single parent, and how she wanted to have a child ‘on (her) own terms’. She also hoped for a time when it is ‘normalised’ to want a baby but not marriage.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” she wrote.

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this,” Amber added. She also called Oonagh ‘the beginning of the rest of (her) life’.

Recently, Amber faced a tumultuous period of her life, with her 2015 to 2017 marriage to Johnny Depp involving a spate of legal actions.

Last year, Johnny lost a libel case against a British newspaper that accused him of domestic violence, with a judge ruling the allegations were ‘substantially correct’. In March, a British court refused Johnny permission to appeal the ruling that he assaulted Amber, saying his attempt to overturn the decision had ‘no real prospect of success’.

Johnny is also suing Amber for $50 million in Virginia over a Washington Post op-ed essay that she wrote about domestic violence. The trial in that case was recently delayed until April 2022.

