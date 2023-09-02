Amber Heard spotted with crutches in Madrid ahead of her training injury for the NYC marathon

In photos obtained exclusively by Page Six, actress Amber Heard was spotted returning to her Madrid residence with the aid of crutches. She attributed her need for crutches to a hip injury she faced during her training for the NYC Marathon.

Amber Heard(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The marathon was originally scheduled for November.

The paparazzi captured the 'Drive Angry' actress on her way back home in Spain, accompanied by members of her family.

Despite her injury, Heard appeared all relaxed in a black dress and the crutches. She tied her hair in a messy yet stylish ponytail, showcasing her makeup-free face. Her outfits also included hoop earrings, layered necklaces, summery Chloe sandals, and a Golden strapped Apple watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Where is Amber Heard now? Finding serenity in Spain after Depp defamation drama

Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, joined her on this casual outing, along with Amber's 2-year-old daughter, Oonagh, who was sleeping in a covered stroller.

Heard openly discussed her injury, for which she was forced to pause her demanding marathon training regimen.

The Aquaman star seemed to have moved on from her past legal battles, including Johnny Depp's defamation case against her, which she lost in June 2022. Three months after the verdict, Heard relocated to Madrid.

Despite her change in scenery, Heard expressed enthusiasm about reprising her role as Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which is set to release in December.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Alice Cooper says Johnny Depp’s trial didn’t bother him, ‘because nobody cared’

The 37-year-old actress also mentioned favorable legal news wherein the Australian prosecutors decided not to pursue potential criminal charges related to her dogs' entry into the country in 2015.

With one less legal concern, Heard embraced her new life in Spain but assured she wasn't done with Hollywood. In an interview, she confidently hinted at an upcoming project, showcasing her commitment to keep moving forward in life.