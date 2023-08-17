Where is Amber Heard now? Finding serenity in Spain after Depp defamation drama

Amber Heard, renowned for her roles and activism, is embracing a new chapter in her life after the high-profile defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The trial, an intense six-week ordeal, concluded with Depp winning all three defamation claims against Heard and receiving a substantial settlement. However, Heard's resilience shines as she charts a course forward. Amber Heard embraces a new chapter after her high-profile trial with Johnny Depp, finding solace in Europe, focusing on motherhood, and rekindling her career.(Twitter)

Retreat to Europe: Seeking peace amid chaos

Heard's journey post-trial led her away from the US. She sold her California home for $1.1 million and ventured to Europe with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. Initially, she resided under the alias Martha Jane Cannary in Mallorca, Spain, before settling in Madrid. A source close to Heard revealed, “She is able to just be a mom there. She is focused on raising her daughter.”

Heard, fluent in Spanish, embraced her new life in Spain. In a TikTok video, she expressed her affection for the country and her plans to stay. As she adjusts to her newfound privacy, she remains committed to motherhood and raising her daughter.

Emerging stronger and focused on the future

Despite the trial's toll, Heard is reclaiming her strength. A film source shared that while the trial left her devastated, she is revitalized and excited about her work in the film industry.

The verdict and settlement: A turning point

The trial's verdict awarded Depp damages, sparking an appeal. Heard's legal team questioned the trial's location and the viability of Depp's lawsuit. Despite the back-and-forth, Heard ultimately settled with Depp for $1 million, which he pledged to donate to charities.

Heard returns to the silver screen as Queen Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," set for release in December 2023. Her journey to reclaim her role, despite the challenges, highlights her resilience.

Heard's post-trial journey signifies her determination to move forward. With new projects on the horizon and a renewed focus on her career, Heard continues to inspire with her resilience and unwavering spirit.