Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Amber Heard steps out of a private plane in first sighting since trial verdict, Twitter asks 'but isn't she broke?'
hollywood

Amber Heard steps out of a private plane in first sighting since trial verdict, Twitter asks 'but isn't she broke?'

Actor Amber Heard was spotted by the paparazzi for the first time since the jury announced their verdict in her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. 
Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse on June 1, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia.(AFP)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 08:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Amber Heard was spotted for the first time since the verdict was announced in her defamation trial against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. She was clicked by the paparazzi at an airfield in Washington DC on Friday. She stepped out of a private airplane and moved to a luxury SUV. (Also read: Johnny Depp might not make Amber Heard pay $10.35 million, his lawyer hints: 'This was never about money for him')

Amber was flanked by four other people, as per a report on TMZ. She wore a green shirt, black pants and styled her blonde hair in waves. She also carried a jacket over her arm. She was in New York for some meetings and caught a flight from New Jersey to DC, and they went to Virginia.

RELATED STORIES

The jury ruled earlier this month that Amber did defame Johnny with her op-ed piece published in the Washington Post. In the trial, Johnny won more than $10 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Amber defamed him when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence in her write-up.

Amber, who was awarded $2 million after the jury also determined she was defamed, will appeal the ruling, her attorney has said. Her attorney also said after the trial that she ‘absolutely cannot' pay the $10 million that she owes to Johnny now. Therefore, her private jet life is not easily digested by Johnny's fans.

One person wrote in a tweet, “But she is broke.” Another tweeted, “She says she can't afford to pay Johnny Depp but she can afford a private jet. Humm.” A tweet read, “How much does a typical private jet cost? If you can afford that, you can afford to pay what you owe Johnny and those kids at the children's hospital.”

Meanwhile, Johnny has been having the best time at Indian restaurants and concerts with his friend Jeff Beck. He was spotted relishing a British meal of fish and chips and a pint in a pub in Newcastle. He also reportedly spent $45,000 at a restaurant over chicken tikka with his friends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
amber heard johnny depp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP