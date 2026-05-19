Amy Schumer opens up about botched colonoscopy, 50-pound weight loss, and Cushing syndrome

Amy Schumer has spoken about her health. The comedian revealed at a live event for the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat with host Amanda Hirsch on May 17 that she recently had a "botched colonoscopy," which has left her feeling less than her best.

Amy Schumer shared new details about her health journey, including a “botched colonoscopy."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When Hirsch pointed out her noticeable weight loss and asked if her happiness had anything to do with “being really hot” and Schumer kept it real. "I actually had kind of a botched colonoscopy, so I'm not feeling very sexual," she said, per Hola. She did not go into further detail about what exactly went wrong during the procedure. “That's another thing you're not going to have to worry about for 15 years,” she added.

Despite the health setback, Schumer also said she is in a good place overall. "I feel happier than I've ever been before," she said at the event, per Entertainment Weekly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Tyrique Withers girlfriend: ‘Him’ star dating Chase Infiniti; a look at their net worth What health condition did Amy Schumer battle during her weight loss journey? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Tyrique Withers girlfriend: ‘Him’ star dating Chase Infiniti; a look at their net worth What health condition did Amy Schumer battle during her weight loss journey? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Schumer's health journey took a difficult turn when people online began noticing her face looked swollen in early 2024. Rather than being hurt by the comments, she said they actually helped her realize something was wrong. "Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong. The internet is undefeated, as they say," she told journalist Jessica Yellin in her News Not Noise newsletter, per Hola. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schumer's health journey took a difficult turn when people online began noticing her face looked swollen in early 2024. Rather than being hurt by the comments, she said they actually helped her realize something was wrong. "Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong. The internet is undefeated, as they say," she told journalist Jessica Yellin in her News Not Noise newsletter, per Hola. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a hormonal disorder caused by elevated cortisol levels, triggered by steroid injections she had been receiving. "I was getting these steroid injections, and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome, which I wouldn't have known if the internet hadn't come for me so hard," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2025, per Entertainment Weekly.

Once the condition cleared, Schumer lost 50 pounds but made clear it was never about looks. "I didn't lose 30 lbs, I lost 50. Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive," she wrote on Instagram last December.

Also Read: John Travolta health update: Cannes 2026 appearance has fans worried; 'he looks different'

Amy Schumer talks about plastic surgery and mounjaro

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Schumer has been open about every part of her wellness journey. She confirmed she takes Mounjaro for weight management, though she no longer uses Botox or fillers. "Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost weight. I've had plastic surgery over the years, and I use Mounjaro," she said, per Hola.

“Sorry to anyone that lets down. I'm pain free."

In a November Instagram update, she shared good news about her overall health. "I have been working to be pain-free, and I finally am. I no longer have Cushing syndrome, so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy, especially for my son," she wrote, per Hola.

On December 12, she announced her split from ex-husband Chris Fischer on Instagram. "Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time," she wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

us news entertainment actor health Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON