Angelina Jolie expresses 'grief, solidarity for people of India who are suffering' amid Covid-19 pandemic

Angelina Jolie is the latest Hollywood star who has shown solidarity with India after it battled a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic over the last two months. Angelina said there are 'no words' to describe the situation in India as it was.

The coronavirus cases have begun declining in the country with more and more citizens getting vaccinated each day. Angelina joined the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Will Smith to show support towards India.

Speaking to NDTV, Angelina said, "I would certainly say to the people of India, with a very heavy heart, there is just really no words to express the grief, solidarity, for all that the people of India are suffering."

Also read: Elizabeth Olsen confirms WandaVision will not be getting a second season

Angelina's latest release has been action thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead. She plays a fire fighter in the film, directed by Taylor Sheridan. Hindustan Times gave a favourable review to the movie. "Angelina Jolie delivers a true movie star performance as Hannah, a smokejumper who is struggling emotionally, after failing to save three young campers and a colleague in a forest fire... This is the sort of studio movie that used to get made a decade ago. And that’s squarely the style that Sheridan is going for in Those Who Wish Me Dead. He directs without any visual embellishments, although his story builds to a conclusion that can only be described as melodramatic. Hannah goes full momma-bear on the assassins in a fiery face-off, giving Jolie an opportunity to flex not only her dramatic chops, but her long-dormant bonafides as an action star."

Angelina will also be seen finally entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Eternals later this year. She stars with Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek in the movie.