Elizabeth Olsen confirms WandaVision will not be getting a second season

American actor Elizabeth Olsen has weighed in on the future of the popular series WandaVision, and sadly, fans shouldn't expect there to be a second season.

As per People magazine, the actor confirmed the news during a recent conversation she had with actor Kaley Cuoco for Variety's 'Actor on Actor' session.

When asked by the Big Bang Theory alum about whether the popular show will come back, Elizabeth said "no" and added, "It's definitely a limited series."

Clarifying her comments, the Ingrid Goes West star further said, "I mean, I'm saying that. I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people come back to life."

Elizabeth then explained that she "would be shocked" if the series were to get renewed.

"The thing that I did learn through [my Facebook Watch series] Sorry for Your Loss and WandaVision is I love doing television," she explained.

The actor added, "I do miss, I think, the four-five week experience of making a film and that just feels so exciting and like camp for a little bit. But I think this six-month experience of really hard work with the same people [on a show], it's exhausting [and] it just feels really good."

WandaVision premiered on Disney in January and received an overwhelming response from both fans and critics alike.

The nine-episode series follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they begin to suspect that something is awry in their idyllic suburban neighbourhood.

Along with Elizabeth and Paul, Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) and Evan Peters (Ralph Bohner) are also in the cast.

Elizabeth had earlier also spoken to People magazine about the show.

"No, that's easy for me to answer. It is a limited series. It's a fully beginning, middle, end, and that's it kind of thing," she told People magazine in January ahead of the Disney show's premiere.

While the second season of WandaVision isn't likely, Elizabeth is set to reprise her dual role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year.

