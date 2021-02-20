Elizabeth Olsen is 'very aware' of how nepotism played its part in her career

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen recently admitted that she's "very aware" of how nepotism in Hollywood has played a hand in launching her career, following the success of her older siblings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

According to E! News, recently during an interview with, the Marvel star admitted that nepotism might have played a role in her Hollywood success. She said, "Nepotism is a thing and I'm very aware of it."





Fans first knew Elizabeth as the little sister to TV darlings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who famously landed their breakout role as Michelle on Full House in 1987. Though her last name might ring some bells for fans of the ABC sitcom, Elizabeth has been intent on striking out on her own.

She was adamant in her interview that she's not trying to take advantage of her sisters' fame. Elizabeth said, "And of course, I've always wanted to do it alone."

Elizabeth Olsen's mother Jarnett Olsen was a ballerina, while her sisters went on to launch the fashion label 'The Row' in 2006.

Elizabeth rose to fame as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of movies. She first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, then in multiple films after that. She currently leads the cast of Marvel's television show, WandaVision, with Paul Bettany.

Also read: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West file for divorce: The beginning and end of the power couple

In a recent interview, Elizabeth spoke about her role and ditching her Sokovian accent. “So, the Sokovia accent was created by me and Aaron and our dialect coach because it’s a fake country and we could find different sources of Slavic sounds. And we wanted to make sure it didn’t sound Russian because Black Widow speaks Russian, and so we just needed to sound more like Slovakian. So we created these sound changes that worked for Aaron’s British accent going to Slovakia basically and my American accent so that we sounded related. And then all of a sudden, all these different characters had to speak it in different films. [Laughs] So the Sokovian accent took a lot of time. It hasn’t gone anywhere. There have been reasons for everything. It lightened up when she started living in the States, and in WandaVision she is playing the role of being in an American sitcom and so it’s not gone. It is absolutely still there,” she said.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON