Angelina Jolie looks elegant in white as she attends White House event with son Maddox. See pics

Angelina Jolie was among the high-profile guests, who attended the White House state dinner in Washington DC on Wednesday. The actor was accompanied by her son Maddox, 21, for the special occasion hosted for South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive for a state dinner US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden hosted for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee at the White House. (AFP)

Angelina marked her presence in a white dress that she teamed up with a matching jacket. On the other hand, her son opted for a black suit. Maddox, who was adopted by the actor from Cambodia in 2002, is reportedly familiar with South Korea after studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul.

Angelina Jolie and Maddox arrive for the state dinner. (AP)

Angelina had flown to South Korea to send her son off to college in August 2019. But Maddox's studies were interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced him to trade in-person classes for online school. He returned to his family home in Los Angeles in March 2020, according to Angelina, who had opened up about her son's education in an interview with Extra that year. Angelina shares six children with ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt – sons Maddox and Pax, daughters Zahara and Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina Jolie and Maddox sit in the dining room as they wait for after-dinner entertainment at the White House gala. (AP)

As per People, a source said about Angelina's recent White House appearance, "Asia-America relations are important to Angelina's family. She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years. Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul. Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist. Angelina and Maddox are honored to attend this state dinner."

Other famous names in attendance at the recent White House dinner included American Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. While most guests were strolling in through the garden, US President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden welcomed Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on a red carpet. The first lady, who oversaw planning for the administration's second state dinner, recruited Korean American celebrity chef Edward Lee to whip up a Korean-inspired menu.

With AP inputs

