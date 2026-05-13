Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight worried about her plans to leave Los Angeles, pleading her to meet him one last time

Oscar-winning star Angelina Jolie has often dropped hints about leaving Los Angeles (LA) behind and starting a new chapter elsewhere. Now, the possibility of her moving away for good is reportedly leaving her father, Jon Voight, deeply emotional. According to reports, Jon Voight is struggling to accept the idea of Angelina relocating and has been urging her to meet him before she makes the big move.

Jon Voight gets anxious

Angelina Jolie sparked rumours that she was considering leaving LA after an interview in 2024.

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According to In Touch, Jon Voight is finding it difficult to cope with reports that his daughter, Angelina, is planning to leave Los Angeles, a move that could further complicate their long-fractured relationship.

The 87-year-old actor fears he may never see his daughter again once she leaves Los Angeles behind.

“It is hitting him hard. Now, he is pleading with Angie to at least visit him one last time before she leaves town,” said the insider.

It is believed that the father-daughter duo’s already-strained bond worsened further in 2024 after Jon Voight commented on Angelina’s bitter divorce battle with Brad Pitt.

The insider added, “Jon and Angelina barely talk or see each other these days. But it’s not for lack of effort on his part. He still checks in with birthday and holiday messages, asking about the children and praying that one day they will be able to put their differences aside and spend quality time together. He misses Angie desperately. Jon gets that Angie’s ready to start over, but her move still feels a little cold-hearted to him.”

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{{^usCountry}} Angelina sparked rumours that she was considering leaving LA after an August 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which the actor said she is only there “because I have to be here from a divorce.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Angelina sparked rumours that she was considering leaving LA after an August 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which the actor said she is only there “because I have to be here from a divorce.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Angelina and Brad Pitt filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Together, they share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Angelina and Brad Pitt filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Together, they share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Angelina said she's ready to live abroad once her twins turn 18. They will turn 18 on July 12 this year. At that time, Angelina said, “When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here. I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I'll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Angelina said she's ready to live abroad once her twins turn 18. They will turn 18 on July 12 this year. At that time, Angelina said, “When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here. I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I'll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.” {{/usCountry}}

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In fact, the Oscar-winning actor has officially listed her California compound, formerly owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, for $29.85 million.

More about Angelina and Jon

Angelina and Jon were estranged for nearly seven years before ending their feud in 2010 at the urging of Angelina’s ex-husband Brad Pitt, who convinced the actor to mend fences. Back in 2017, Angelina had told Vanity Fair that Jon had been “very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time. He knows kind of the rule—don’t make them play with you”.

The father-daughter duo share different political beliefs, but they have been working on their relationship for the last 15 years. Angelina’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, divorced the legendary actor, citing adultery, when she was just a toddler. Marcheline died in 2017 at age 56, nearly a decade after being diagnosed with breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

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