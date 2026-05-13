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Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight worried about her plans to leave Los Angeles, pleading her to meet him one last time

Jon Voight is finding it difficult to cope with reports that his daughter, Angelina Jolie, is planning to leave Los Angeles.

May 13, 2026 01:53 pm IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Oscar-winning star Angelina Jolie has often dropped hints about leaving Los Angeles (LA) behind and starting a new chapter elsewhere. Now, the possibility of her moving away for good is reportedly leaving her father, Jon Voight, deeply emotional. According to reports, Jon Voight is struggling to accept the idea of Angelina relocating and has been urging her to meet him before she makes the big move.

Jon Voight gets anxious

Angelina Jolie sparked rumours that she was considering leaving LA after an interview in 2024.

According to In Touch, Jon Voight is finding it difficult to cope with reports that his daughter, Angelina, is planning to leave Los Angeles, a move that could further complicate their long-fractured relationship.

The 87-year-old actor fears he may never see his daughter again once she leaves Los Angeles behind.

“It is hitting him hard. Now, he is pleading with Angie to at least visit him one last time before she leaves town,” said the insider.

It is believed that the father-daughter duo’s already-strained bond worsened further in 2024 after Jon Voight commented on Angelina’s bitter divorce battle with Brad Pitt.

The insider added, “Jon and Angelina barely talk or see each other these days. But it’s not for lack of effort on his part. He still checks in with birthday and holiday messages, asking about the children and praying that one day they will be able to put their differences aside and spend quality time together. He misses Angie desperately. Jon gets that Angie’s ready to start over, but her move still feels a little cold-hearted to him.”

In fact, the Oscar-winning actor has officially listed her California compound, formerly owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, for $29.85 million.

More about Angelina and Jon

Angelina and Jon were estranged for nearly seven years before ending their feud in 2010 at the urging of Angelina’s ex-husband Brad Pitt, who convinced the actor to mend fences. Back in 2017, Angelina had told Vanity Fair that Jon had been “very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time. He knows kind of the rule—don’t make them play with you”.

The father-daughter duo share different political beliefs, but they have been working on their relationship for the last 15 years. Angelina’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, divorced the legendary actor, citing adultery, when she was just a toddler. Marcheline died in 2017 at age 56, nearly a decade after being diagnosed with breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight worried about her plans to leave Los Angeles, pleading her to meet him one last time
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