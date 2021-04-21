Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Angelina Jolie says 'change in family situation' after Brad Pitt split impacted career: 'I needed to do shorter jobs'
Angelina Jolie says 'change in family situation' after Brad Pitt split impacted career: 'I needed to do shorter jobs'

Angelina Jolie has revealed the implications of her divorce with Brad Pitt on her career. The actor revealed she has been taking on lesser work.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016.

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her life post her divorce from actor Brad Pitt. The actor, who filed for divorce in 2016, revealed that the changes in her personal life have impacted her career.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor has been taking care of her six children - 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - while she and Brad fight for custody in court.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Angelina said that the shift in priorities has led to her picking less time-consuming jobs. "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years. I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it," she told Entertainment Weekly.

After her filing for divorce, Angelina has appeared in a handful of movies. Her last outings include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Come Away. She will soon appear in Those Who Wish Me Dead. The actor was also seen filming her maiden Marvel movie, Eternals. She plays Thena in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Photos from the sets revealed that the children had accompanied her to the shoots.

Khloe Kardashian claps back at Instagram user accusing her of 'insecurity'

Priyanka Chopra says people in Hollywood called her 'Shapra'

On Simu Liu's birthday, Marvel drops Shang-Chi teaser. Watch here

Step inside Dwayne Johnson's lavish new 208 crore Beverly Hills mansion

Also Read: Angelina Jolie files documents in court as proof of Brad Pitt's domestic violence, kids will testify: Report

Earlier this year, Angelina said that she has been focusing on her family these past few years. Speaking with British Vogue, the actor said, "The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

In the same interview, she spoke about her house in Los Angeles and said that she wanted the house close to Brad's home. "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away," she had said. Last year, the paparazzi photographed the actor visiting the property a few times after the lockdown was eased in the city.

