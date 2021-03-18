Angelina Jolie files documents in court as proof of Brad Pitt's domestic violence, kids will testify: Report

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce and custody case for their children has taken a new turn. Angelina has reportedly submitted documents in the court, which mention how she and her children are willing to offer 'proof and authority in support' of their claims of domestic violence against Brad.

Angelina has agreed to testify to the court and so have her minor kids. As per a report in Us Weekly, their children Maddox (19), Pax (17), and Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12) could freely speak out in court.

A source close to Brad told the publication, “Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated."

“The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad,” they added.

The couple, who were legally divorced in 2019, separated in 2016 after more than a decade together. In a recent interview to British Vogue, she said that her house is just a few minutes away from Brad's. Asked about her house, which used to belong to Hollywood icon Cecil B DeMille, she said, "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away. I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time."

Angelina spoke about how life has changed in the last few years. Asked if she's in a happy phase in her life, she said, "I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body. But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it."

