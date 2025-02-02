Menu Explore
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt for 'putting career over family', says 'his actions caused them years of painful stress'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 02, 2025 10:49 AM IST

In her latest filing in Brad Pitt's lawsuit against her, Angelina Jolie has accused her ex-husband of neglecting their family.

Angelina Jolie has blasted her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in her recent filing in their ongoing court case. InTouch Weekly accessed the filings and reported that the actor slammed Brad for allegedly putting his career over the needs of their family. She said she had tried to shoulder the burden for years. (Also read: Angelina Jolie's hopes of Oscar nod for Maria were 'doomed from the start' due to her 'dark personality')

Famed actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie signed off on a divorce settlement on December 30, 2024.(Photo by CARL COURT / AFP)
Famed actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie signed off on a divorce settlement on December 30, 2024.(Photo by CARL COURT / AFP)

Brad and Angelina's latest legal battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were involved in a messy divorce case for years before eventually settling it last month. However, the two exes are still involved in another lawsuit concerning the sale of their French winery, Château Miraval. InTouch reported that Angelina filed a response to Brad's suit against her on January 17.

In the lawsuit, Brad had claimed Angelina broke their agreement to not sell her 50% stake in Miraval without his approval. The report states that in her recent filing, Angelina claimed Brad stepped back and only offered to close if Angelina agreed to a new condition — “a new non-disparagement clause now expanded to cover all of [Brad’s] personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not, which would have included the evidence on [Brad’s] abuse of [Angelina] and their children contained in the under-seal filings.” Angelina had levelled accusations of domestic violence against Brad during their divorce.

Angelina's accusations against Brad

In the filing, Angelina claimed Brad “put the preservation of his career above all else, including over the needs of his family,” and that he “has himself never publicly denied his actions.” The actor added in the filing: “His actions caused the family years of unnecessary painful stress, and the cumulative toll was immense. Still, [Angelina] did her best to shoulder that burden placed not only on her but on their children, and she never publicly discussed [Brad’s] actions.”

Brad and Angelina's relationship

Brad and Angelina met on the sets of their 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith and began dating. Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time and his affair with Angelina earned the two stars quite a lot of backlash. However, the couple soon became darling of the tabloids. They tied the knot in 2014, but Angelina filed for divorce just two years later. Their divorce was finalised in 2019. The couple are parents to six children.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
