Angelina Jolie to drag Brad Pitt into court confession box over this beef

Angelina Jolie has returned to court in a legal battle against Brad Pitt, just weeks after the former couple reached a settlement in their lengthy divorce proceedings, per In Touch Weekly. After his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is reportedly happier and relieved. (Photo by CARL COURT / AFP)(AFP)

Jolie officially responded to Pitt’s ongoing lawsuit regarding their French vineyards, Château Miraval, on January 17. The dispute over the French winery, which the two purchased during their marriage, began in 2022 when Brad accused Angelina of breaching an agreement not to sell her 50 per cent stake without his approval.

The Bullet Train star claimed he had invested huge time and resources into transforming Miraval into a successful, profitable business. The former couple had originally planned to pass the winery down to their children.

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie intentionally ‘dragged out divorce’ with Brad Pitt because she wants to…

Jolie sells French winery stake to Stoli after failed deal with Pitt

Following Jolie's decision to sell, Pitt's team negotiated a deal to purchase her shares for $55.4 million. The agreement included a lump sum of $46 million, with the remaining $8.5 million paid in instalments.

However, he alleged that Angelina later backed out of the arrangement under false pretences, citing concerns over a proposed non-disparagement clause. Brad suspected that she had already arranged a deal with a third party. Angelina ultimately sold her stake to the company Stoli for $64 million.

Brad subsequently sued, seeking to have the sale nullified, and accused the new owners of attempting a hostile takeover of the company. In response, the new owners countersued him, alleging misuse of company funds, which Brad denied. In her latest court filing, Angelina denied any wrongdoing.

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie's hopes of Oscar nod for Maria were 'doomed from the start' due to her 'dark personality'

“Jolie offered to sell Pitt her half-interest in Chateau Miraval. As part of that sale, Jolie agreed to a common non-disparagement clause limited to not disparaging Miraval’s wine business. If that sale had been completed, this lawsuit never would have happened. But at the last minute, Pitt ‘stepped back’ from his agreement to buy Jolie’s interest in Miraval, and the deal collapsed,” her lawyer stated.

Jolie claims Pitt tried to impose stricter Non-Disparagement Clause

Angelina claimed that Brad backed out of the deal in 2021 after she filed documents in their separate custody dispute, alleging domestic violence.

Even in her latest filing, Angelina alleged that Brad attempted to renegotiate the sale with a stricter condition—an expanded non-disparagement agreement covering “all of [Brad’s] personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not, which would have included the evidence on [Brad’s] abuse of [Angelina] and their children contained in the under-seal filings.”

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie pushes her kids to earn amid financial strain from legal battles with Brad Pitt: Report

She further claimed that Brad “has himself never publicly denied his actions” and accused his team of leaking information to the media while she remained silent. “Putting preservation of his career above all else, including over the needs of his family,” she said.