Angelina Jolie twins with daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in a black outfit at concert in Rome. Watch

Actor Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were recently spotted at a concert in Rome and for the cameras clicking with their rare appearance. They were attending a live show of the Italian rock band Måneskin. This comes days after Shiloh’s dance video went viral on the internet. (Also read: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance video goes viral)

Going by the pictures, the mother-daughter duo had a blast at the show as both were seen smiling throughout. In one of the candid pictures, Angelina who twinned with her 16-year-old daughter in a black outfit, was seen admiring Shiloh while she enjoyed the show. They were at Circo Massimo. In a video shared by a fan account, Angelina and Shiloh are seen busy chatting in the middle of the concert.

Reacting to the viral video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “They're So much alike!” “Twinning,” mentioned another fan with a red heart emoji. Someone else also commented, “Such an amazing mother.”

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is an avid dancer and is a part of Los Angeles’ Millenium Dance Complex where notable celebs from the industry, such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez among others have worked. While Shiloh has not yet made her debut, she is already a social media sensation. Recently a video of her grooving to Doja Cat’s Vegas went viral.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014. Their wedding took place in Chateau Miraval, France. Only two years after their marriage, they decided to part ways and filed for divorce in late 2016. They have six children together -- Knox, Pax, Vivienne, Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh.

Angelina, who shares a close bond with all of her children, was seen travelling to Cambodia in February this year. She was also joined by Shiloh during her trip as both worked with the actor’s non-profit organisation, Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

